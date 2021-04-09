Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 16,047 Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the period. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,515. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

