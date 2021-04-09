Foundation Resource Management Inc. Sells 424,259 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424,259 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 2,421.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 319,969 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 72,135 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NOK stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,242,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

