Foundation Resource Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,622 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 793,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,962,109. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $275.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

