FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie boosted their price objective on FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of FOXA opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

