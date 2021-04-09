Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 161,701 shares.The stock last traded at $36.62 and had previously closed at $36.68.

FRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 244,851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.