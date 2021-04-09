Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 776,291 shares.The stock last traded at $131.11 and had previously closed at $131.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 104,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 83.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

