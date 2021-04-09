Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $8.50 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $84.08 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for about $8.50 or 0.00014559 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.71 or 0.00290722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00766094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,603.01 or 1.00389208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.75 or 0.00727616 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,697,174 coins and its circulating supply is 9,892,902 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

