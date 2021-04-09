Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.69). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeline Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

