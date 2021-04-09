FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of RAIL opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $7.84.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $1.21. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 85.78% and a negative return on equity of 64.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

