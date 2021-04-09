Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on FUPBY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.39. 25,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,959. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Fuchs Petrolub’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

