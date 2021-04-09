Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 5,529 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

