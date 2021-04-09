Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $90.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.53.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

