Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $344,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned about 0.41% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

PBS opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $58.80.

About Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

