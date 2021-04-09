Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 232 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 800.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 19,055 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $284.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

