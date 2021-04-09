Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

