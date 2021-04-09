Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 65 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH opened at $252.02 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $136.38 and a twelve month high of $259.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.02 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.87.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.