Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $201.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $135.04 and a 52 week high of $216.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

