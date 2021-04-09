Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 419 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Square by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $706,800.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,927 shares in the company, valued at $33,839,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,254 shares of company stock worth $288,304,821 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock opened at $258.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.92 and its 200 day moving average is $212.58. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

