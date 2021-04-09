Function X Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Function X has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $106.28 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,382.12 or 0.99897018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00036312 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.15 or 0.00106351 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001196 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005483 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 245,415,920 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

