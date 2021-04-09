FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 9th. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00021635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00087764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $363.00 or 0.00620767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00032674 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

