Fusion 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.58 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $70.63 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,300.41 or 0.97869640 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,532,731 coins and its circulating supply is 49,962,974 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars.

