FUTURAX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 181.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 284.2% higher against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $234,057.91 and approximately $120.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00069904 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003791 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.