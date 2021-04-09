FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FVCBankcorp were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan acquired 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $80,679.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $115,230.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB).

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.