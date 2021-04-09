FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

