FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the basic materials company will earn $5.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

ASH stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $92.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 835.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $253,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

