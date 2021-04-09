FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Dycom Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

DY opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,953 in the last three months. 5.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

