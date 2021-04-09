FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $21.59 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.05.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

