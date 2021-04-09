FY2023 Earnings Estimate for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issued By William Blair

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.23) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FGEN. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 258.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,997 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

