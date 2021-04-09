Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

