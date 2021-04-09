Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Insider Andrew Jonathan Stone Sells 73,000 Shares

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) insider Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,780 ($23.26), for a total value of £1,299,400 ($1,697,674.42).

Andrew Jonathan Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 25,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,759 ($22.98), for a total value of £439,750 ($574,536.19).

On Thursday, January 14th, Andrew Jonathan Stone sold 10,000 shares of Gamma Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,600 ($20.90), for a total transaction of £160,000 ($209,041.02).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,780 ($23.26). 92,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,493. Gamma Communications plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,961.43 ($25.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,621.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $3.90. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for business in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

