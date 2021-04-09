GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE GCP opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

