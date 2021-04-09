Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMDMF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Gem Diamonds has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

