General Dynamics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,856 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,135% compared to the average daily volume of 555 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

Shares of GD stock opened at $184.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

