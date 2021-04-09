Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by 62.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Genesis Energy to earn ($0.04) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,500.0%.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

NYSE GEL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.