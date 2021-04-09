Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.88 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 8th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $55.33 million and $5.88 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.50 or 0.00021462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.