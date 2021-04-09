Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 16% Higher This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for $12.33 or 0.00021214 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00054133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00085871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.84 or 0.00615916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00041150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.