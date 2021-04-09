GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $7,738,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after buying an additional 400,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.41 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

