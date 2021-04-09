Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $496.99 Million

Brokerages expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to announce $496.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.40 million and the highest is $512.59 million. Gentex reported sales of $453.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

GNTX opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.88. Gentex has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,402.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,547,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gentex by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 151.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

