Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.30 ($119.18).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €84.85 ($99.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.95. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €90.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 30.73.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

