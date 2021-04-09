GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Tops $0.43 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000742 BTC on major exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $18.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00085301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.18 or 0.00621066 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00040372 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,002,252 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.