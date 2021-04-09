Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stake Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,741,000 after purchasing an additional 422,731 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

