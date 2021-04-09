Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.71 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $6.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.16 billion and the lowest is $6.34 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.39 billion to $25.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.47. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

