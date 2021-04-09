Glitch (GLCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $936,741.00

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Glitch has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $936,741.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00296073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.00775292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.61 or 1.00466933 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.07 or 0.00744783 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,121,601 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Glitch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Glitch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

