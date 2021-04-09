Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.23. Global Ship Lease shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 19,801 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $490.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth $1,766,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.