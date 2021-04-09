Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 217.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.48% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter.

EMBD stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

