Gnosis (GNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $788,451.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $170.69 or 0.00291613 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $256.81 million and approximately $788,451.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gnosis has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00054547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00085893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.44 or 0.00624339 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00038342 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.