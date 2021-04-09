Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Major Shareholder Sells $195,844.20 in Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Goal Acquisitions stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 57,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,945. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.