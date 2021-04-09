Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,803,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Graco by 448.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 226,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 over the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.98. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,314. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average is $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.79 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

