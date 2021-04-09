Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

GVA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

