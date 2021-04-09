Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a report issued on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 514,328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

